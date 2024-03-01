Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $255.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $270.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $194.33 and a 12-month high of $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

