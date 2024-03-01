Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 181.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 24,601 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $270.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.33 and a twelve month high of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.