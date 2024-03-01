Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 129,191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 88.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 990.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 137,153 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

