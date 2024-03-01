Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), reports. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.07 million.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

GTBIF stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

