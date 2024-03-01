Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Green Dot from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $430.61 million, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Green Dot by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

