Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Laurentian increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

GRT.UN opened at C$72.07 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$62.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,650.00%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

