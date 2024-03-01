Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,138,933.04 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,606.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claudio Merengo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

