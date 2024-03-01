Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 150,179 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,985 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 150,179 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after buying an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

