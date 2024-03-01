Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $163.23 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $166.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.