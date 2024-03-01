Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of US Foods worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

