Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $26,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

