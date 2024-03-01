Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.