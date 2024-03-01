Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,685.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

