Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 330.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,887 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

