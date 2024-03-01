Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

Amdocs stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

