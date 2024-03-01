Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,908,000. FMR LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after buying an additional 1,283,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $67.77.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,291 shares of company stock valued at $24,975,772 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

