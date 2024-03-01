Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $109.72.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

