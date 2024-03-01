Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,134 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

