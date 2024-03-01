Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

