Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.10 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

