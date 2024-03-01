Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 689,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

