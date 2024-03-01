Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 77,431 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $32.68 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

