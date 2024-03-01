Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 15,156 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

