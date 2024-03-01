Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,422 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSTR stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

