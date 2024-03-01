Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) General Counsel Acquires $73,460.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $75.65 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

