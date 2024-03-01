Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones Purchases 1,332 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,713.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.