Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Gogo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Gogo has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,850,000. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 905,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gogo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gogo by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.