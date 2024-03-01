Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45, reports. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion.

Global Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GLP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $302,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,922.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

