Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Givaudan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $87.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9745 per share. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.