Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Geron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Geron’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Geron alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.00 on Friday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 60.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Geron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.