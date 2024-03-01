Geron Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Geron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 60.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Geron has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

