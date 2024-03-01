Genpact (NYSE:G) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Head to Head Analysis

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Genpact has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 14.10% 23.19% 10.23% Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

96.3% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genpact and Collective Audience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 1 5 1 0 2.00 Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact currently has a consensus target price of $40.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genpact and Collective Audience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.48 billion 1.38 $631.26 million $3.43 9.91 Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Summary

Genpact beats Collective Audience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

