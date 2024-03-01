Gas Price Up 11.4% This Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Gas token can currently be bought for $6.91 or 0.00011057 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $408.56 million and approximately $59.18 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 66,855,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. While NEO, the main cryptocurrency of NEO blockchain, represents ownership and is used for creating smart contracts and deploying decentralized applications, GAS pays for transaction fees and computational services. The amount of GAS generated is proportional to the amount of NEO held, and its demand increases with more transactions on the NEO network. GAS can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It was introduced by the NEO development team in China in 2014 when NEO was rebranded from Antshares.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.