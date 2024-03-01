FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFX. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

Enerflex Trading Up 7.5 %

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company has a market cap of C$979.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.69.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.49%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

