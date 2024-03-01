FY2024 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $8.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.65. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STE stock opened at $232.91 on Friday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

