FY2024 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.53.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.