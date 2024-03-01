FY2024 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Increased by Analyst

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of HAE opened at $72.97 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

