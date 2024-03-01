FY2024 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Cut by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.18. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

CMA opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

