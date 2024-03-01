FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.