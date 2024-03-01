Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Frontdoor Price Performance
Shares of FTDR stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor
About Frontdoor
Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontdoor
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.