Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

