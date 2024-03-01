Frontdoor, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Frontdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $31.36 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

