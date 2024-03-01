FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America
In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
