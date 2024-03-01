Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.76 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FRU shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.15.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

