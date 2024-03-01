Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 173.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $895.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $773.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

