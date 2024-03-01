Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,372 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 4.11% of 908 Devices worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,643.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,643.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock worth $324,982. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.51.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

