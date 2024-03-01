Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 84,443 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,443 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $175.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $310.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $179.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,887 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

