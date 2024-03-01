Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.23% of Axos Financial worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,048 shares of company stock valued at $628,435. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

