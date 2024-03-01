Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $146.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

