Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 161,195 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,195 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

