Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 3,020 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $334.17 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

